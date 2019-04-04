The Lady Boys Of Bangkok to perform in Nottingham Old Market Square later this month

The Lady Boys are back and celebrate turning 21 with a new production for 2019.

This one-of-a-kind cabaret show, which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 1998, is returning to Nottingham after more than a decade.

The Lady Boys of Bangkok will be performing in Old Market Square for the first time, in their pink Sabai Pavilion tent from April 20 to 28.

The performers will transform into 16 of the world’s most glamorous showgirls, adorned with crystals and sequins galore, ready to showcase tributes to some of our favourite divas including Kylie, Beyonce, J-Lo, Madonna, Whitney Houston and Rihanna.

Audiences will be served up a smorgasbord of routines in the show – from the likes of M People to Little Mix, and Pussycat Dolls to Disney Princesses.

Tour promoter Binky Beaumont said: “After a few amazing years at the Edinburgh Fringe, demand was really high from other cities for us to bring The Lady Boys of Bangkok to them. The show has been going down a storm in neighbouring Derby so far in 2019, and we are thrilled to be able to return to Nottingham again after many years, as the next stop on this year’s tour!”

The cast members undergo an intense audition process to be picked for the show. Every year, artistic director Philip Gandey and choreographer Daniel Todd fly to Bangkok in Thailand to find their stars, before rehearsals start in January. But some of the performers in The Greatest Showgirls Tour 2019 have been part of the ‘family’ since the show began.

“For its 21st year we are bringing audiences a show that is even more glitzy and glamorous – and with two new cast members! The Greatest Showgirls Tour allows us to celebrate our favourite divas,” Binky added.

As well as lashings of glamour – the Lady Boys wear over 400 impressive costumes – audiences should expect side-splitting comedy, and plenty of audience participation.

Performances are on the Tuesday to Thursday from 7pm, on Friday and Saturday from 7pm and 9pm and on the Sunday from 6pm. There is no Monday performances.

The box office will be open on-site from Wednesday, April 17, from 11am to 9.30pm daily.

