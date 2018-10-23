Talented pianist Julian to perform in Sunday Morning Series at Royal Concert Hall

Julian Clef is the latest performer in the Sunday Morning Series of piano recitals at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 28.

The venue has built up a very popular Sunday morning series of piano recitals featuring up-and-coming young artists, and the October one will be given by the young Indian performer Julian Clef, who is well-known to local audiences.

His studies were sponsored by a Trust set up in Mansfield 13 years ago, headed by Pamela Cook, Linda John, Margaret Kirk, Sheila Haslam, and friends. Julian has gone on since then to win many competitions, give recitals and performances in distinguished events all over Europe.

His recital at the Royal Concert Hall runs from 11am to 12noon and tickets are £10. This price includes coffee/tea. and cake, either before or after the event. Booking is available at the Royal Centre website at www.trch.co.uk but tickets are also available at the door.

Photo by Arnaud Devic