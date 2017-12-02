Steeleye Span winding up for Chesterfield date

Veteran folk-rockers Steeleye Span are fast approaching their 50th anniversary – with a workrate to put many younger artists to shame.

The bands’ eighth album in 12 years saw them return to the folk tales and characters which have always been at the heart of the Steeleye sound.

It saw the folk-rock pioneers continue drawing stories of murder, religion, incest, skulls, honour killings and tormented spirit.

And they are following up with a UK tour showcasing their new seven-piece line up. with Roger Carey joining on bass and Benji Kirkpatrick adding bouzouki, acoustic guitar and vocals.

But the your harks back to the early days as they revisit their debut album.

Released in 1970, Hark! The Village Wait not only introduced the band to the world but also played a vital part in the history of folk rock, helping kickstart a sound that would come to define British traditional music.

On Sunday, in Chesterfield, they will play Hark! in its entirety for the first time.

Steeleye Span play Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Sunday, December 3. For tickets, see chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

