Get yourselves along to The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, November 30, for the appearance by Reenies Rockettes.

The Stoney Street-based venue will be presenting burlesque at its very best.

Admission is £10 (VIP £15).

Then, on Saturday, December 1, it’s the turn of The West Coast Eagles. They will be giving their tribute to the best of The Eagles.

Support on the night comes from Steeler.

Admission is members £7/non-members £8.50.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com