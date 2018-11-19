Sparkling gigs in store at The Diamond in Sutton

Hellbent Forever will return to the area to perform their acclaimed Judas Priest tribute show at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, November 23.

Entry to the Stoney Street-based venue is £6 for members and £7.50 for non-members. Support on the night comes from Talk Of The Devil.

Then, on Saturday, November 24, The Explosive Light Orchestra are to perform the very best of the Electric Light Orchestra in this tribute show. Entry is members £7.50/non-members £9.

Finally, on Sunday, November 25, it’s the turn of a gig by Aynt Skynyrd with their Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute show. Entry is £5 and the afternoon gig runs between 2pm and 6pm.

Support comes from Chance Remark.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com