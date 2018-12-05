Sparkling bands to play at The Diamond this weekend

Alive and Kicking plus U2 + 1 are to appear at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, December 7.

The gig at the Stoney Street-based venue features tributes to the music of both Simple Minds and U2.

Admission is members £6/non-members £7.50.

Then, on Saturday, December 8, it’s the tribute act Bowie By Moonlight, paying musical homage to the best of David Bowie’s 80s output. Admission is members £7/non-members £8.50.

Finally, there is a Sunday afternoon gig on December 9. Admission is £5. There will be music from house band Steeler plus special guests The Mesmerists, a three-piece band.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com