Sheffield show for Steel City son Paul Heaton and South co-star Jacqui Abbott

Fresh from the release of their third album and number-two hit Crooked Calypso, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott are on the road and heading for Sheffield.

The album “boasts all the hallmarks of Heaton’s peerless songwriting: songs buoyant with melody, and redolent with biting wit, but also real emotion”.

Fans at Saturday’s show at the FlyDSA Arena can expect tracks from the new album, as well as tracks from the 30-year back catalogue of former Beautiful South and The Housemartins star – and son of Sheffield – Paul.

The 55-year-old, who grew up in Sheffield and is a well-known Sheffield United fan, shot to fame with The Housemartins in the 1980s with songs such as Caravan of Love, before enjoying huge success with Beautiful South from 1988 until 2007. The band had success with songs such as A Little Time and Song For Whoever, with Jacqui joining as lead singer from 1995 to 2000 and performing on hits such as Rotterdam, Perfect 10 and Don’t Marry Her.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott play Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on Saturday, December 9.

For tickets call 0114 256 5656.

