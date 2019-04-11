See the hot young band The Night Cafe in Sheffield and Nottingham

Hot properties The Night Cafe will be playing a gig at Rock City Nottingham on April 16 and Sheffield Foundry on April 20.

The rising young band formed in their native Liverpool as an “excuse not to do the homework”.

School friends Sean, Josh, Arran and Carl bonded over a mutual admiration of Bombay Bicycle Club, Kings of Leon, Fleetwood Mac and Title Fight and would jam together in music class.

The band then started working on their own material and though they all pull from different scenes they found a middle ground in the song’s melodies and structures.

They are among the most feted of young bands in the country at the moment with a debut album due later this year.

Don’t miss this pair of gigs in the area.

Click here for more on another music show coming to the area.