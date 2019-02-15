Remember the magic of Michael at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Fastlove - A Tribute To George Michael is coming soon to Mansfield Palace Theatre on March 16.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening paying musical tribute to the late, great global superstar.

The show is packed with crowd pleasing anthems. From the Wham classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the album Faith, plus the awesome tunes of the nineties and noughties,

this is a spellbinding experience you don’t want to miss. Enjoy all of your favourite songs including Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, Outside, Jesus To A Child and many more.

Relive the passion, the flair, and the unique sensitivity of George Michael in this concert sensation.

(Please note this show is not affiliated with or endorsed by George Michael or his estate.)

Call 01623 633133 for tickets.

Photo credit: Vernon Nash