Radcliffe choir’s Christmas concert this weekend

Radcliffe on Trent Male Voice Choir will perform their 31st annual Christmas concert on Saturday, December 16.

It will take place at the ancient church of St. Mary’s Parish in Radcliffe on Trent.

The church was established in 1200 AD and is a stunning Grade-One listed building. This is a joint concert with the award-winning Newstead Brass Band, a versatile band and winners of the 2013 and 2014 Leicestershire Open Championship and prize-winners at the Bolsover Festival of Brass.

They have also appeared on TV with Sir Bruce Forsyth.

There are two concerts; a matinee at 2.30 pm with the Radcliffe Junior School Choir, with seats at £6 for adults and £2 for children under 16; in the evening at 7pm with all seats at £10. The benefit charity this year is the Friary Drop-In Centre in West Bridgford. Tickets are available from Pen-2-Paper at 6 Main Street, Radcliffe on Trent, NG12 2FH (call 01159 335810).