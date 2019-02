Piano fans will want to pop along to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall from 11am on Sunday, February 24.

The Ukrainian pianist showcases the development of three great composers in the latest in the Sunday Morning Series of piano recitals: Beethoven, Mozart and Rachmaninov.

Tickets are £10.50, including cake, plus tea or coffee. Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk