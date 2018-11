Award-winning alien rock-rave band Henge will be in action on Saturday, November 17, with a gig at Sheffield’s Yellow Arch studios.

An extra-terrestrial concept band, they have been announced as ‘Live Act Of The Year’ at the AIF Festival awards and they are now out touring their weird and wonderful debut album Attention Earth!, which features songs about the moon, spaceships and far away worlds. Expect alien dancers, out-of-this-world outfits and more…