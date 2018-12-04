Notts music legends B-Movie release new single Repetition

With their 40-year anniversary on the horizon, Nottinghamshire’s post punk icons B-Movie have released a new three-track EP, out now.

Repetition features the title track and two additional tracks Somewhere Cold and Stalingrad.

The band formed in Mansfield in 1980 and featured Steve Hovington (vocals and bass), Paul Statham (guitars), Rick Holliday ( keyboards) and Graham Boffey (drums).

After Steve managed to pass a demo tape into the hands of upcoming music impresario Stevo backstage at a Cabaret Voltaire gig in 1980, the band recorded Moles for the Some Bizzare Album, which also featured recording debuts by Depeche Mode, Soft Cell, The The and Blancmange.

In January 1981, B-Movie signed to Deram records and went on to release three critically acclaimed singles, Remembrance Day, (featured in John Peel’s Festive 50 of 1981) Marilyn Dreams and Nowhere Girl.

The band supported Duran Duran on their first UK tour and their classic John Peel session became one of the most requested that year.

Nowhere Girl went on to be a hit in various territories and the 12-inch remains a classic of its genre.

B-Movie went on to tour America three times and scored several hits in Europe.

The original line-up split in 1983. Several compilation albums have appeared, most recently The BBC Radio Sessions on Cherry Red Records.

Original members Hovington and Statham continued the band, went on to sign to Sire Records and released one album Forever Running in 1985.

A retrospective of this period - The Platinum Collection - was released by Warner Brothers in 2005.

In 2004, the original line-up reformed for a show at The Metro Club in London. The band went on to perform throughout the UK and Europe and released their first new material for 30 years in 2012 with the album Age of Illusion. They followed this up with the album Climate of Fear recorded in 2015 for US label Cleopatra, the band having evolved their original hard edged melodic pop into a more eclectic mix drawing from a wider range of influences but still with the unmistakable B- Movie sound with elegant synthesisers, Graham’s rock-solid drums, Paul’s beautifully harmonic guitar and Steve’s wonderfully deep, baritone vocals.

The new EP is released on guitarist Paul Statham’s experimental music label Loki Records (www.lokirecords.com) and is available on CD and from all recognised digital platforms including itunes and streaming via Spotify, applemusic etc.