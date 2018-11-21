Mumford & Sons announce new date for rescheduled Sheffield show

Mumford & Sons have announced will be rescheduling their concert that was due to take place this Saturday at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield to Tuesday, June 4.

Customers are advised to keep their original tickets as they remain valid for the rescheduled show.

Customers unable to make the new date should return their tickets to the point of purchase for a full refund.

The sixty-date world arena tour in support of their forthcoming fourth album, Delta and will be performed on a new ground-breaking stage right across the middle of the room.

Tickets for the new date on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 are available now online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or by phone on 0114 256 56 56, priced £41.25, £52.25 & £63.25 (including booking fee).