Modern take on Mozart opera in Sheffield production

Sheffield’s recently refurbished Eagle Works in Little Kelham will open its doors to the public for the first time for four nights of fast-paced drama by the city’s only professional opera company, Opera on Location.

You can see them perform Mozart’s Don Giovanni from August 29-September 1.

Formed in Sheffield in 2013, from a group of young professional singers and producers, Opera on Location are rapidly developing an impressive reputation for captivating performances in unusual locations such as the Winter Garden, Graves Gallery and The Abbeydale Picturehouse. This summer audiences can look forward to intimate performances of a well loved opera which comprises the perfect blend of horror, love and comedy.

Set in 2018, this modern production explores the opera’s themes of wealth, privilege and abuse of power which are as relevant today as they ever have been.

Director Ashley Pearson explained: “Don Giovanni is confronted with past indiscretions, current temptations and attempted liaisons in our modern take on Mozart’s darkest opera. An opera for the #metoo movement, the show has been updated to a contemporary workplace where Giovanni’s behaviour seems all too familiar. Mozart’s brilliant score propels us through love, lust, jealousy and revenge.”

Don Giovanni exists in a world where he takes what he wants, when he wants, without regard for who he hurts along the way. With his power, position and considerable wealth he intimidates and belittles those around him. Feeling untouchable, the opera begins as Don Giovanni commits the ultimate crime but will his privilege protect him or will his insatiable appetite eventually lead to his downfall?

Following last year’s hugely successful run of Bizet’s Carmen at Kelham Island Museum, producers Gareth Lloyd and Kathryn Gasic are excited to be performing in Eagle Works. “We are thrilled to have secured a venue which is steeped in local history and especially to be able to hold the first public performance to celebrate the renovation of the steel mill.

“Ashley’s concept really plays to the strengths of the space and brings into focus the reality of these issues in this intimate and exhilarating staging.”

Sung in English, this fully staged production with piano accompaniment will show audiences what opera in the 21st century can become. Incorrectly and often thought of as ‘out-dated’, this incredibly relevant production is sure to be a hit with opera goers both old and new.

This year’s cast includes Derbyshire born Andrew Randall as Don Giovanni, and Sheffield favourites Gareth Lloyd and Andrea Tweedale. Joining the company for the first time is Sheffield-based baritone Alex Vilkaitis.

Tickets are available via SIV tickets on 0114 223 3777, or via ww.sivtickets.com, or in person from the City Hall box office.

To find out more about Opera on Location visit http://www.operaonlocation.co.uk

Photo credit: Gareth Widdowson