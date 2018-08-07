Metal aces Aonia ready for Bloodstock appearance this weekend

Flourishing local band Aonia will perform at the internationally-renowned heavy metal festival Bloodstock this weekend, the latest step in a very good year for the seven-piece outfit.

The band, featuring members from Mansfield, Retford and Newark, among other locations, will play at Bloodstock, held at Catton Hall, between Burton on Trent and Tamworth, on Saturday, August 11.

Bloodstock headliners this year include Judas Priest, Gojira, and Nightwish, and Aonia will perform on the New Blood stage, earning the right to play at the festival after winning a competition held in Sheffield earlier this year.

Each year, Bloodstock, along with sponsors Hobgoblin, hold a competition in several regions for unsigned bands. The winners in each region are invited to play on the festival’s New Blood stage, a 1,500 capacity tent.

Aonia competed in the Sheffield region content, at The Mulberry Bar and Venue, coming out on top against tough competition.

With a debut album out later this year, the operatic/progressive metal band is enjoying a purple patch.

Melissa Adams is one of the two vocalists in the band. She explained: “Our debut album is out on October 6 and we will be holding a ten-band all-dayer event called Aoniafest at the Corporation in Sheffield, which will double as our album launch.

“We’ve got bands coming from all over the country and abroad so that is something we are really looking forward to.”

The band says it is deeply indebted to EES Showhire in Retford and RedHeads Digital Prints in Worksop, who helped to organise special effects and staging for recent performances. The band is also grateful to the metal community in Bassetlaw and Sheffield for the supporting them on this journey.

As for Bloodstock, Melissa said: “I’ve been going to Bloodstock since 2007, and we’ve been entering the competition to play there since 2012. I feel like we’ve really stepped up our game in the last few months. We’ve written different, more intense music, the line-up is stable and the improvements in lighting and sound have really helped us. With two singers, we need good monitors for accuracy and we’ve got that.

“We never expected to win a competition like the one in Sheffield but we hoped we would do well this year. The competition was very intense and all bands taking part were very impressive.”

Looking ahead to this Saturday’s performance, Melissa revealed: “We’re certainly looking forward to Bloodstock, with a mixture of nerves and excitement!”

Bloodstock attracts people from all over the country and from further afield. Metal fans are expected from the USA, Australia and Europe, with estimates for this year’s attendance standing at about 18,000.

“The capacity for the New Blood tent, where we will be playing, is 1,500. The previous biggest crowd we played in front of was about 400 so that’s quite a step up for us.”

The combination of two classically-trained singers - Melissa and Joanne Kay Robinson, whose past experiences also include performing with Retford Gilbert and Sullivan Society - in front of a metal band might sound an unusual blend but it is one that has found favour with audiences.

Melissa went on: “We made a conscious effort since last November to step up our game. We had a new logo, released a single, improved our stage show and we’ve got a lot of positive feedback as a result of all that.

“We all balance a day job and that can be challenging. Our drummer is a firefighter. I’m a teacher, one of our guitarists is an architect and a luthier, but we have managed to keep it all going.

“We come from all over the area but I suppose the Sheffield scene is the one we are closest to and we’ve done some of our best shows there.

“It’s quite a unique style that we have musically, with multiple vocalists, mixing our operatic style with metal. We’re not the only ones who do it but it is pretty unusual still.

“We like a wide range of music: jazz, black metal, classical, so we have a wide range of influences and it can cause some arguments about blending it all together! I guess we have had musical differences along the way but we get over them!

“Our keyboardist Tim is important: he knows a lot about music, about different styles and can say if one riff doesn’t work leading into another one, if it needs a bridge etc, so we can go away and work out what is right for that bit of the song and it then makes sense.

“We all bring something different to the band and we find it is working well for us.”

For more on what is coming up for Aonia, go to http://www.aoniaband.co.uk