Little Mix tour - everything you need to know about getting tickets for Sheffield, Nottingham, Manchester

Pop superstars Little Mix release their 2019 tour tickets this week.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 29, at 9am.

The girl band will perform at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on October 28 and 29, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on November 11 and 12 and Manchester Arena on November 15 and 16 next year.

Little Mix will perform songs from their new album LM5, alongside their greatest hits including Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

For Nottingham tickets, click here or phone 0843 373 3000.

For Sheffield tickets, click hereor call 0114 256 56 56.

For Manchester tickets, click here or call 0844 249 1000.