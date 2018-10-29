Lennon show kicks off weekend’s entertainment at The Diamond

The Lennon Mantra can be seen at Sutton-in-Ashfield’s The Diamond on Thursday, November 1.

The tribute show at the Stoney Street-based venue presents the story of John Lennon and his music.

Entry is members £4/non-members £5.

On Friday, November 2, you can enjoy a gig by Free At Last, performing the best of both Free and Bad Company. Entry is members £6/non-members £7.50.

That 80s Rock Band (formerly The Hair Rock Experience) are the guest performers on Saturday, November 3. Entry is members £7/non-members £8.50.

Finally, there’s the return of Irish aces Pat McManus and his band on Sunday, November 4. Support comes from Steeler and entry is nembers £6/non-members £8.