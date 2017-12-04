Hometown arena date for Sheffield’s own Human League

Following their 2016 sell-out show at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena with A Very British Synthesizer Group , Steel City favourites The Human League have confirmed their return.

The veteran synth-pop trio of Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley, wil return to the intimate Steel Hall setting of the Attercliffe venue on Friday, December 7, 2018.

The Human League’s new tour, Red Live 2018, will feature the very special guests, Midge Ure’s Band Electronica.

The Steel Hall is described as Sheffield’s newest fixed capacity venue with a 4,000 seated or 4,500 standing capacity, housed within the Sheffield Arena main hall, but designed to bring the audience closer to the event in a medium capacity venue – drapes dress the venue “to give an intimate feel so any customer attending a Steel Hall show will not feel they are watching a show in a ‘cut down’ arena”.

The Human League, best remembered for hits such as Don’t You Want Me and Love Action, were named third best Sheffield band of all-time in an online poll by The Star last year, behind Heaven 17 and Def Leppard, but ahead of fellow 80s favourites ABC, and Pulp. Arctic Monkeys were voted sixth.

Tickets, priced from £45.56, including booking fee) are now on sale at www.flydsaarena.co.uk, 0114 256 5656 or in person at the arena box office.

