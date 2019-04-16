Head back to the noughties as National Ice Centre hosts music event

Grab your glitter and channel your inner popstar – the National Ice Centre is holding a noughties-themed music night on the ice.

The Noughties Music Night will take place at the venue in Nottingham, on Friday, April 19, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

The in-house DJ will be pumping out the best throwback tunes from that particular decade of pop while guests take to the ice and become singing and skating stars.

The disco lights will be flashing while the best songs from the likes of Rihanna, Girls Aloud, Britney Spears and Robbie Williams, plus many more, will be playing.

Guests will also be able to request their favourite hits, for the ultimate party night with a difference.

Off the ice, a team of make-up artists will be ensuring guests are disco ready with a dedicated glitter station, while Sub Zero café will be open as usual for those in need of a tasty treat or refreshment.

Capturing the night in full swing will be a photographer, with photos available to view after the event on the National Ice Centre’s official Facebook page.

Standard skating prices apply.

