Guitar star Kevin Dempsey to take Root in Doncaster

Kevin Dempsey is a master performer on the guitar, an arranger, a singer and a top quality live entertainer, according to bosses at Doncaster’s Roots Music Club where he performs tomorrow.

A club spokesman said: “His wide experience shows in his versatility and ability to turn his hand, and guitar, to many different styles and genres.

“He is one of the most sought-after musicians on the UK folk scene and beyond, and has played and recorded with many of the most famous names in acoustic and folk music, such as Dave Swarbrick, Joe Broughton, Chris Leslie, Peter Knight and Mary Black.

“Whether in an intimate acoustic environment, or a large festival stage where he fills the air with spellbinding music, Kevin puts his audience at ease and takes them on a varied and wonderful musical journey.”

British folk legend Martin Carthy calls him “a beautiful guitarist”.

Kevin plays Roots Music Club, The Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, Doncaster town centre, on Friday, March 30.

Tickets are £10 on the door, or £8 in advance from rootsmusicclub.co.uk