Guitar fans will love this show coming to the Palace

The Story of Guitar Heroes is a show that can be seen at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Thursday, June 21.

Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin, Brian May and Slash are just some of the outstanding guitar heroes whose music will have chance to experience in one show.

This live concert style ‘rockumentary’ is performed by talented and renowned musician Phil Walker, and his band.

With more than 20 guitars used on stage, the show accurately recreates the sound and ambiance of each guitar hero starting from the 1950s to the present day.

The show will also be offering the very latest in video screen technology to create a larger-than-life event.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the box office on 01623 633133 or by going to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk