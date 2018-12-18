Grande adds Sheffield date to her Sweetener European tour and tickets go on sale this week

Multi-platinum superstar Ariana Grande has expanded her upcoming The Sweetener World Tour into Europe.

21 arena shows have been announced across Europe, including a stop at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Tickets, priced £50.40 - £106.40 (including booking fee) go on general sale at 10am on Friday, December 21, and will be available online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or by phone on 0114 256 5656.

Produced by Live Nation, The Sweetener World Tour kicks off March 18 in Albany, New York and will cross North America through June, before heading across the Atlantic beginning in London on August 19, culminating in Zurich on October 13.

American Express® Card Members in the UK, Holland, France, Sweden, Finland, Germany and Switzerland can purchase tickets before the general public beginning on Tuesday, December 18. Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, December 19. For full European on sale information, please check local ticketing agents.

2018 marks yet another historic year for Grande. She concluded a banner 12 months with the distinction of being named Billboard’s Woman of the Year and receiving a pair of GRAMMY® Award nominations in the categories of “Best Pop Vocal Album” for her latest album Sweetener and “Best Pop Solo Performance” for God Is A Woman.

Simultaneously, her recent single “thank u, next” bowed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and smashed the record for “Most Spotify Streams for a Song By A Female Artist in a Single Week.”