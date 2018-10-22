Get your tickets to see talented American folk-pop duo appear in Letwell gig

Three times finalists at the BBC Folk Awards, the folk-pop Americana duo Gilmore and Roberts are heading to the Worksop area to celebrate the release of their highly acclaimed fifth album A Problem of Our Kind.

They will appear at Letwell Village Hall on Saturday, November 10. Doors open at 8pm.

Katriona Gilmore and Jamie Roberts met while studying at the Leeds College of Music, and have built up a big following in recent years after playing some of the UK’s major acoustic festivals and touring far and wide with folk rock legends Fairport Convention.

The pair are renowned for their trademark harmonies and unique indie rock style.

Katriona took up the fiddle and mandolin while she was at school at Knebworth, Hertfordshire, and started appearing at local folk clubs with her guitarist father at the age of 14.

She joined folk pop sensations Tiny Tin Lady in 2006, and spent time working with diverse acts including The Albion Band, The Troggs and Kim Richey before releasing her debut album with song writing partner Jamie in 2008.

The Barnsley-born guitarist and vocalist - brother of Folk Award winner Kathryn Roberts - started out with local band Kerfuffle, but has featured as well with Nancy Kerr’s Sweet Visitor Band and more recently with The Dovetail Trio.

Tickets, priced £12, are available from Martyn Sharpe and Andy Swift on 01909 731626 or 540694. Email inquiries to martyndsharpe@aol.com