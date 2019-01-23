Get your tickets to see star Jason Donovan’s Mansfield visit

Tickets are on sale now to see Jason Donovan and The Midlife Crisis when the touring show comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre on May 7.

This is a tour with a twist. These intimate evenings are a unique opportunity to see Jason Donovan like you’ve never seen him before.

Celebrating his 50th birthday and with a wealth of tantalising tales under his belt, this autobiographical show will zigzag back and forth through Jason’s life, with stories about Neighbours, Ten Good Reasons, Kylie, Joseph, I’m A Celebrity, Strictly and much, much more.

Hear some new stories (and possibly one or two you’ve heard before) plus some of the songs you know and love, for a night like no other.

The show starts at 7.30pm. For more on tickets to see the show, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 633133.

Photo credit: Rhian Ap Gruffydd