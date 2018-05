Get your tickets now for these forthcoming Palace shows

Tickets have gone on sale for a number of forthcoming shows that can be seen at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.

The shows are: Rat Pack with special guests Kenny Lynch & Anita Harris (October 3, 2018)

Steeleye Span (pictured) (October 10, 2018)

Rock and Roll Revolution (October 18, 2018)

Foster & Allen (October 31, 2018)

Moore Moss & Rutter - Folk In The Studio (November 11, 2018)

Legally Blonde – New Youth Theatre (November 20-21, 2018)

Genesis Connected (September 14, 2019)

Rock & Roll Revolution (October 12, 2019)

For more, call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk