Get your tickets for Seekers tribute show at Palace Theatre

Sounds Like The Seekers is a new show that faithfully recreates the magic of 1960s super-group, The Seekers. It can be seen at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on June 26 next year and tickets are now on sale.

The performance of the show’s star, Samantha, as the group’s lead singer Judith Durham, has been highly acclaimed. The Stage newspaper described Samantha’s vocals as “perfection”.

“Many people have told me how much I sound like Judith Durham,” said Samantha.

Samantha’s special skill allowed her to sing in perfect Japanese in Nagoya in Japan. She will return to Japan next year during her next world tour which includes South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

“The Seekers were the first Australian group to achieve major musical success in Britain. I can’t wait to perform their songs to audiences ‘down under’,” said Samantha.

“Judith’s vocal style is clear and perfect but overall it is the joy in her voice that never fails to move people,” Samantha enthused. “I’m looking forward to recreating that - I love these songs, they are so happy!”

This new show has been written and produced by Andy Tebbutt-Russell and features all of The Seekers’ most popular songs, including their two number ones The Carnival Is Over and I’ll Never Find Another You. The Seekers had six UK Top 10 hits and Georgy Girl remains one of their best-loved songs. Samantha will sing that in the show, too.

