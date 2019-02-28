Get your tickets for Nick Cave event at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall

Tickets are on sale now for Conservations With Nick Cave, an evening of talk and music taking place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on June 25.

Following a sold out run in Australia and New Zealand, Australian musician, writer and actor Nick Cave brings his unique conversation events to Europe and the UK.

Appearing for a series of evenings of music and open discussion, he will take questions from the audience on all manner of subjects and perform some of his most beloved songs on piano.

Described by Cave as “an exercise in connectivity”, no subject is sacred and audiences are encouraged to be bold and challenging, confrontational and unafraid.

The relationship between Cave and his audience has always been open and intense, but deepened during his recent shows with the Bad Seeds, inspiring these unconventional and unique evenings of unfiltered, unscripted and unmoderated Q&A.

For tickets, see www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Daniel Boud