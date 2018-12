The latest get-together of The Beehive Folk Club takes place at Harthill Village Hall, Whinney Hill, Harthill, on January 5.

English folk singer Judy Dunlop will be joined by guitarist Jon Scaife and fiddle player Nigel Corbett in a concert which starts at 8pm.

Judy recorded the album Sway With Me with Ashley Hutchings. In 1987 she formed a musical partnership with Steve Marsh.

Tickets are £10. Call 0114 2352850 or email garratt-p@sky.com