Face to Face set to fuel Fireball show in Sheffield

Tickets for the third annual Fireball – Fuelling The Fire tour are now on sale.

Hitting the road in December –and including a show at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Monday, December 10 – the tour will again feature a line-up of the best in punk music, headlined by Celtic-punk legends Flogging Molly, with support from Face to Face and Fireball’s Hottest Band 2018 Lost in Stereo.

James Pattison, Fireball UK brand manager, says: “I’m delighted to have the Fuelling The Fire Tour return in 2018. We’ve had some memorable nights over the past two years and I’m confident this line-up is going to make it the best yet.

Tickets are now on sale from ticketmaster.co.uk

A huge success since its debut in 2015, the tour has already played host to the likes of legendary names including Less Than Jake, The Skints, Mariachi El Bronx, KEMURI, The Bennies, Reel Big Fish, Anti-Flag, Mad Caddies and Fireball’s Hottest Band 2017 winners, Sheffield’s own Sweet Little Machine.

To date, the tour has sold nearly 30,000 tickets across 20 of the UK’s most prestigious live music venues, with the annual run of dates fast becoming a calendar favourite among the alternative crowd.

Alongside tickets going on sale, organisers have confiemd the Fireball’s Hottest Band 2019 competition returns this year in association with Kerrang! Magazine, giving regional artists the chance to win one coveted opening support slot on each of the December tour dates.

The overall winner will be crowned Fireball’s Hottest Band 2019 and go on to play the entire ‘Fireball - Fuelling The Fire Tour’ next year, along with a host of other opportunities and year-long support and guidance from both Fireball and Academy Events.

Signing to legendary jazz, folk and blues label Vanguard Records for their latest album LIFE IS GOOD, Celtic-punks and this year’s headliners Flogging Molly have truly achieved legendary status over the course of their 20-year career.

Known for their exuberant live shows and festival appearances, the band boast an ever-increasing arsenal of anthemic songs which revel in their Irish heritage, making the seven piece the perfect accompaniment to the ‘Fireball - Fuelling The Fire’ Tour’s party atmosphere.

Recently returning to their spiritual home of Fat Wreck Chords (the label owned by NOFX’s notorious Fat Mike), So Cal punk veterans Face To Face celebrated their 25th anniversary as a band in 2016. In that time they’ve released nine studio albums. Since returning from their self-imposed hiatus in 2008, face to face have been on a roll, touring worldwide and writing tons of new music; latest album Protection is their third full-length in five years, outpacing the output of many of their peers and devotees alike.

Glasgow pop-punks Lost In Stereo were crowned Fireball’s Hottest Band 2018 following last year’s tour, where they wowed the judges with their perfectly honed, pop-punk 2.0 tunes and an impressively captivating live show for a band of such tender years. Already netting support slots with the likes of SayWeCanFly, The Janoskians and punk legends The Ataris, the band’s debut album Famous First Words is out now. They will be announcing details of new material in the coming months.