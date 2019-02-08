Enjoy the sound of Fury tribute at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Halfway To Paradise: The Billy Fury Story is heading for Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, on February 19.

Fury’s Tornados remain the late, great Billy Fury’s longest ever serving band and continue to tour in the hitshow Halfway to Paradise - The Billy Fury Story with all original members.

Now in its 21st year, and featuring the uncanny voice of Colin Gold as Fury, they remember their old friend and boss by performing live those 29 magical hits, I Will, Last Night Was Made For Love, Wondrous Place, Jealousy, Halfway To Paradise and many more.

