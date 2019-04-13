Enjoy comedy and music with Alex Horne and The Horne Section at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

Comedy and music fans won’t want to miss Alex Horne and The Horne Section when they perform at Nottingham Playhouse on April 18 and the Ballroom at Sheffield Civic Hall on April 24.

The six-headed comedy band - fronted by the star and creator of BAFTA and Emmy nominated show Taskmaster - will visit as part of the That’s How I Like My Tour, bringing their raucous comedy shindig to the area.

Unruly, ridiculous and surprisingly satisfying, The Horne Section combine music and comedy in a typically unpredictable way, blending stupid songs with a carnival atmosphere and plenty of puns.

Expect a mixture of toe-tapping tunes, exceptional musicality, and five talented musicians being made to do silly things by bearded comedian.

