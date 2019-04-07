Enjoy blast from the past with Solid Silver 60s Show at Royal Concert Hall Nottingham and Sheffield City Hall

Catch hits galore when The Solid Silver 60s Show, featuring original 60s dreamboats Peter Noone, Brian Poole and Dave Berry, comes to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on April 18 and Sheffield City Hall on April 20.

They will be performing hits from each of their own back catalogues, including I’m Into Something Good, Do You Love Me and Memphis, Tennessee.

After 34 years, featuring an incredible raft of artists throughout its run, this will be the last ever Solid Silver 60s tour.

Over the years, the tour has seen an incredible range of artists share the stage together including Bobby Vee, Billy J Kramer, Gerry and The Pacemakers, The Troggs, The Searchers, The Merseybeats, Del Shannon, Duane Eddy, and Brian Hyland.

2019 is no different, featuring original popstars and hitmakers of the era Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits, Brian Poole of The Tremeloes, Dave Berry, and Vanity Fare.

