Don’t miss Worksop Christmas concert by Musicality Singers

The Musicality Singers’ December concert at The Crossing has become an established part of Worksop’s build up to Christmas, drawing a capacity audience each year.

People return year after year for more of the fun, laughter and music that is on offer.

This year’s concert takes place on December 19. Doors open at 7pm with the concert beginning at 7.30pm.

For the past few years, the format has stayed much the same. This year, though, there are changes afoot. The format has been revised and refreshed. What’s more, some pieces that have appeared again and again are being rested, some pieces are appearing for the first time. The Musicality Singers have promised that there will still be the same sense of fun, though.

After all, the choir is keen to live up to its reputation of being “like a proper choir, but more fun”.

It’s been a busy year for The Musicality Singers. In the past 12 months the choir has sung at a country house party and taken part in a joint concert in Carlton with Thurcroft Welfare Brass Band and the Percussion Group Nuenen from Holland.

Members have sung at weddings and presented a successful summer concert. One charity fundraising event raised £400 to help refurbish a local village hall. In December alone, by the time of the Christmas concert, they will have taken part in the Co-op’s annual Light a Candle service at St John’s church in Worksop, appeared at the carol concert at Shireoaks’ St Luke’s church and held a fund-raising concert at The Swan Inn in Worksop on December 16 in aid of the homeless.The Christmas concert is the final event of the year for the choir.

Expect some new numbers, some established favourites and popular and well known Christmas songs and carols – with chances for the audience to join in some of the singing and the fun.

Tickets are £7.50, are available at The Crossing.

Photo credit: Ron Parke