Dance your way into 2018 at disco events

The Disco Prophets will be bringing their brand of funky disco to Nottingham on New Year’s Eve.

Featuring music from the 70s and 80s to the present day, the celebrations to mark the end of 2017 will take place at two city locations, firstly at Nottingham Castle, then The Pitcher & Piano. Entry to both is free.

From 7.30pm, The Disco Prophets will perform live on the Bandstand at Nottingham Castle and get everyone dancing to their disco funk beats, as part of Nottingham City Council’s New Year’s celebrations. The performance will be followed by a firework display for kids and family in the castle grounds.

From 10pm, The Disco Prophets will perform live sets of uber-funky disco-inspired dance music, either side of midnight at The Pitcher & Piano in the Lace Market. This promises to be one of the most stylish places to greet the New Year for all bar flies, clubbers, diners, dancers and party lovers.