Cult band set for Sheffield and Nottingham gigs

Following their triumphant rebirth, cult Leeds band allusinlove are off on a UK tour in February, including visits to Sheffield Leadmill on February 6 and Nottingham’s Bodega Social Club on February 20.

Following a self-imposed hiatus, allusinlove returned last week with the irresistible call to arms All Good People.

It is the first taste of allusinlove’s EP, produced by Catherine Marks (Foals, The Killers, Wolf Alice) and Alan Moulder (Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, Queens Of The Stone Age). All Good People is an instant classic, an infectious rock anthem for the modern age, with an earworm chorus destined for the biggest stages in the world.

The single is accompanied by an explosive video directed by Michael Holyk, showing allusinlove in their absolute element.