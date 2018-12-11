Concert in Worksop aims to raise funds to help the homeless

A benefit concert is being held in Worksop later this week to raise funds to help the homeless.

It will take place at The Swan Inn in the town on Sunday, December 16, at 3pm, and features a performance by popular community choir The Musicality Singers.

The months leading up to Christmas often see stories about homelessness appearing in the news.

This year there have been more of them, partly as a result of official figures showing an increase nationally of 13,000 (or 4 per cent) on last year’s figures.

Worksop is not immune to the factors that cause homelessness. There are local charities who work to help alleviate the situation.

It was against this sort of background that Worksop’s the Swan Inn and The Musicality Singers decided to team up to present a Christmas fund-raising concert to help a charity locally.

The Musicality Singers will be offering a mix of Christmas numbers and some of their less seasonal popular songs. There will be sandwiches (supplied by Greencore) and mulled wine.

Entry is free but you will be encouraged to make a donation to this good cause.