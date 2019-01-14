Choirs come together for Minster concert

Male Voices at The Minster is a concert to be given in the splendid surroundings of Southwell Minster on March 23, from 7pm.

As part of Mansfield & District Male Voice Choir’s anniversary celebrations, a grand concert will be staged.

Arranged jointly between the choir and Southwell Rotary Club ,this event will feature three male voice choirs: Mansfield & District MVC; Bestwood MVC; plus St Edmundsbury MVC.

Guest flautist at the concert will be local musician Chris Hill.

Full details of the concert and ticket purchase information can found at mansfieldmvc.co.uk

Tickets are priced at £15.