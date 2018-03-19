Catch Maggie’s support slot at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Maggie Lindemann is playing with the Vamps on tour and will be at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Tuesday, May 1.

After her global smash hit Pretty Girl hit the Top 10 and was certified gold or platinum in 12 key countries, Maggie Lindemann continues to prove that she is one of pop music’s newest pop heroines.

The 19-year-old artist has shared a new lyric video for her current single Obsessed (via 300 Entertainment/Parlophone). Recently picked as Scott Mills’s Tune of the Week on Radio 1, the track has already exceeded 13 million streams.

