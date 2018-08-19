Cantamus leavers’ concert to raise funds for Filipino singers

St Mark’s Church in Mansfield will be the venue on Sunday, September 9, for an afternoon of song.

This charity concert in aid of Virlanie Voices features this year’s six leavers from Mansfield’s acclaimed Cantamus Girls’ Choir.

Virlanie Voices is a charity choir from the Philippines.

All of leavers featured in the concert have been members of Cantamus for a long time, with some having joined the Training Choir almost a decade ago.

This has given them a wealth of performance experience in prestigious concerts in the UK, as well as the opportunity to sing abroad on tours to Italy, Australia, Latvia and Switzerland. It was on the latest of these tours, to Montreux, Switzerland, that the choir members met Virlanie Voices and performed in a joint concert with them.

The Virlanie Voices Choir is made up of children from Virlanie Homes, who care for their basic needs including food, clothing and education, together with children from Virlanie’s outreach communities, who often live on the streets. All of the children have an exceptional talent and passion for music. They sing in Filipino, French and English and their repertoire includes folk songs, religious music and contemporary genres. When the children perform, any money raised is put back into the charity which cares for them.

The concert itself will be an afternoon of song, ranging from classical music and opera to folksongs and lighter music. Singers will be performing a variety of solos, duets, ensembles and trios, including some of the favourite music from their years in Cantamus before moving on to university.

The concert starts at 3pm. There will be refreshments and a raffle and tickets for the concert are £7 (£5 concessions). Call Penny to reserve your tickets on 07812 165161.