Music fans will be able to enjoy a busy weekend of gigs at The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield, starting on Friday, November 9.

The first performance is by the Marillion tribute act Mr Punch.

Admission for the gig at the Stoney Street-based venue is members £7/non-members £8.50.

On Saturday, November 10, it’s the turn of Women In Rock, the blistering rock band fronted by three women. Admission is members £8/non-members £10.

Finally, on Sunday, November 11, it’s the turn of Hawklords to perform a gig at The Diamond.

It is ten years since the band reformed in order to celebrate the life of the late Robert Calvert, writer, vocalist and performance poet for Hawkwind. Robert wrote the lyric for their hit single Silver Machine and many of their most important and popular songs from the 1970s.

It is also 40 years since the release of the original Hawklords album, 25 Years On and 30 years since the untimely death of Robert Calvert.

Admission is members £10/non-members £12.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com