Bumper weekend of gigs in store at Diamond

The Alan Wormald Band will be in action at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Thursday, August 9.

You can enjoy a performance featuring Steely Dan songs and some other amazing covers in two sets. There is £5 entry to the gig.

Then, on Friday, August 10, the Stoney Street-based venue welcomes Zabbra Cadabra, performing the very best of Sabbath - and more. Admission is members £6/non-members £7.50.

Following this, on Saturday, August 11, the visitors will be top tribute act The West Coast Eagles. Admission to the Diamond is members £7/non-members £8.50.

Support on the night comes from Steeler.

Finally, on Sunday, August 12, you can see a gig The Phil Hilborne Band. Entry is members £6/non-members £7.50.

Come along and enjoy rock guitar playing at its finest, featuring a mix of guitar hero classics, taking in the likes of Van Halen, AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Jimi Hendrix, King’s X, Gary Moore, Joe Walsh, Jeff Beck, Joe Satriani, Queen, Yngwie Malmsteen etc as well as the band’s own original songs.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com