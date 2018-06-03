Brotherly dance duo Orbital return with new album and Sheffield show

British electronic dance music legends Orbital have announced the release of new single Tiny Foldable Cities as well their first new album in five years and a UK tour.

Monsters Exist is due for release on Friday, September 14, ahead of a quartet of dates in December – including a show at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, December 18,

Tickets are on sale from sheffieldacademy.co.uk

Brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll formed Orbital in their hometown of Sevenoaks, Kent, in 1989, naming it after London’s M25 Orbital motorway.

They have enjoyed a string of hits over the years, including top-three hits Satan Live and The Saint in the mid-1990s.