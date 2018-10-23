Bohemian music in spotlight for NPO’s latest concert

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s next performance will be a chamber concert at the Squire Performing Arts Centre, ‘the Space’, at Nottingham Girls’ High School, on Sunday, November 18.

The performance starts at 3pm and there will be a pre-concert talk at 2.15pm.

You can hear the two serenades by Dvorák, Serenade for Strings and the Wind Serenade, which provide a fine contrast, although both are rooted in Bohemian folk music.

Mozart’s Symphony No 38 was written for his beloved Prague, whose audiences always appreciated his music far more than the Viennese public.

Tickets are £12, students and children £5, one child free per paying adult, and are available online from ticketsource.co.uk or priorbooking.com or on 07772668281. Tickets can also be obtained on the door (cash only). All seating is unreserved.