Blues aces to play Farnsfield gig

Lovers of authentic southern USA blues are in for a treat when Delta Moon visit Farnsfield Village Centre on Saturday, September 8.

The gig takes place as part of their latest European tour.

The band originated in Inman Park, Atlanta, Georgia, around 20 years ago when co-founders Mark Johnson and Tom Gray started playing slide guitar together.

They were then joined by Franher Joseph on bass and Vic Stafford on drums and Delta Moon was formed.

The name Delta Moon came to Mark while on a pilgrimage to Muddy Waters’s cabin near Clarksdale, Mississippi, when a gigantic full moon came over the highway.

They have won many prestigious awards, including the International Blues Challenge in Memphis and have since gone on to play regularly throughout the USA and have toured extensively across the globe.

Their music is best described as having “great grooves, thought provoking lyrics, infectious hooks, sweet guitar work and mountains of superb tone...”

Tickets are on sale now for the gig. They are priced at £12 and are available from Bruce on 01623 883096 or at banddmcdowall@btinternet.com