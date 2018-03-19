Black Water County to bring tour to Warsop venue

Black Water County will bring their headline tour to The Black Market in Warsop on March 29.

Armed with debut album Taking Chances, the six-piece folk/punk band from Bournemouth have built a reputation as an exciting live act at festivals in recent years, and now the time has come for their own tour.

Guitarist Brad Hutchings-Clarke met banjo player Gavin Coles through a shared love of all things folk and punk, and with the addition of Tim Harris on vocals, Andy L Smooth on drums and Shan Byrom on tin whistle, Black Water County was born, later completed with Russ Scagell on fiddle.

After five years of relentless performing and two EP releases, Black Water County have earned their place on the gig circuit, having played on the same bills as bands such as Less Than Jake, The Rumjacks and The Dreadnoughts. Multiple festivals slots at the likes of Boomtown Fair and Camp Bestival have moulded BWC into an intense, entertaining unit.

Performing songs from the long-awaited ‘Taking Chances’, here you have a band on the first of many tours that you won’t want to miss.