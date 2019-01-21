BBC presenter finds his inner Bond ahead of NPO’s family concert

BBC East Midlands Today presenter Dominic Heale got his chance to play at being James Bond when he met up with his own Bond girl, Kate Taylor, and members of the Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra, ahead of their forthcoming concert at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, January 26.

Dominic will be hosting the NPO’s annual family concert Heroes And Adventures!

The concert includes music from Raiders of the Lost Ark, Superman, Mission Impossible, The Great Escape, Robin Hood and, of course, a couple of James Bond movie themes.

Kate Taylor will join the NPO to sing the title songs to Goldfinger and Skyfall.

Dominic and Kate are pictured with NPO members David Leeder and Jennifer Chilton.

The family friendly concert will start at 6pm on January 26.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Gavin Mawditt