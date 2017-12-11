Acclaimed ensemble Solomon’s Knot to sing Bach at Nottingham church

Solomon’s Knot will make their Nottingham debut on Saturday, December 16, with a performance of JS Bach’s Mass In B Minor.

The venue for the concert is St Mary’s Church in the city centre and the performance starts at 7pm.

The directness of Solomon’s Knot’s performances, which has taken them from Leipzig to the Lake District, comes from their unconducted ‘chamber’ formation, as well as the fact that all ten singers perform both choruses and solos from memory.

Tickets are £20, £17 and £10. Call the box office on 0115 846 7777.