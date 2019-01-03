Moscow City Ballet returns with a beauty of a show set to Tchaikovsky’s music

Much-loved children’s story The Sleeping Beauty will be performed by Moscow City Ballet on its return to Sheffield.

The production features Russia’s best dancers, breath-taking choreography and remarkable virtusoso performances as well as beautiful sets and stunning costumes.

An enchanting and romantic story of the delicate Princess Aurora, her gallant Prince and a host of fairytale characters, the tale inspired Tchaikovsky to write some of his most glorious music.

The Sleeping Beauty runs at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from January 8 to 12. Tickets from £26; to book click here or call 0114 0114 249 6000.