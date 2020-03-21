Michael Ball and Alfie Boe's concert will screen later this year after cinemas close amid coronavirus precautions

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s upcoming cinema screening event has been postponed due to government advice to avoid any entertainment spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Back Together event, recorded live at the finale of their tour earlier this year at London’s 02 Arena and originally due to be shown in cinemas on March 28 and 29, will now be rescheduled to September 12 and 13.

Ball and Boe said: “We want you to fully enjoy the event with no safety concerns, so stay safe and healthy and we will see you later in the year!”

Contact your local cinema for advice on your refund or exchange for the next date.

